“Christmas in the ‘Ville” ushers in the holidays in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.-It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Adamsville.

More than 300 children and families gathered at Buford Pusser Park to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus for what they call “Christmas in the Ville”.

Children enjoyed a train ride, free cookies and hot chocolate. They also took pictures with Santa Claus and made sure to let him know what is on their Christmas list.

“It feels great and it feels like a big family out here.. it just feels warm,” said Melana Vanderford, an attendee.

This was the first time for this event. The Adamsville Band even performed their award winning 2017 state championship show.