Have you given yet? Local organizations take part in #GivingTuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — People around the world celebrate Giving Tuesday. The annual event kicks off the charitable season when many people focus on giving back for the holidays.

Volunteers donated their time Tuesday at the Regional Inter-Faith Association in Jackson. RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman said they see an increase in volunteers and donations this time of year. “We’re providing about 650 holiday meals to families in our community,” she said.

#GivingTuesday falls on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, a time for people to give back during the holidays.

MobileNation teamed up with WBBJ-TV to collect coats for kids that will be donated to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. “Gently used, new, we’ll accept anything,” MobileNation Communications Manager Summer Paris said. “We can take infant coats all the way up to high school and they’ll find a good home for them.”

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation launched its #GiveFor731 campaign. The Foundation said it will match donations Tuesday to its community fund up to $7,310.

WTH Foundation Vice President of Operations Beth Koffman said they hope to raise about $15,000 for projects and nonprofits in Jackson and Madison County. “Donations can be made and matched up until 11:59 p.m. tonight,” she said.

Tillman said RIFA served about 390,000 meals in 2016. “If you want to see where your financial contributions are going, we’ll be glad to show you,” she said.

It is Giving Tuesday, but these organizations said people can give year-round. Visit the links below to donate.

RIFA’s donation page

West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s #GiveFor731 page

Carl’s Coats for Kids page