Henderson Co. deputies search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

REAGAN, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are searching for a missing woman in Reagan.

Sheriff Brian Duke says Carol McCollum, 67, was reported missing around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Duke said McCollum has Alzheimer’s.

Deputies are searching for McCollum with the assistance of the Henderson County Rescue Squad.

Crews are currently searching for McCollum in an area near McCollum Road near Highway 100.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for the latest.