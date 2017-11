Jack’s holds grand opening in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new burger joint is now open in North Jackson!

Jack’s held its grand opening Tuesday night from 5-p.m.-7 p.m. on North Highland Avenue. Many community members enjoyed burgers, chicken strips, and fries. Organizers gave away cash, a fit bit and hot chocolate. Jack’s staff says you can now order online to make bulk orders for tailgates or parties.