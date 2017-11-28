JMCSS superintendent presents updated plan at County Commission meeting

DENMARK, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Eric Jones presented his 10-year academic and capital plan update Tuesday morning.

“He laid out a good 10-year plan and he was very open with the problems we have in education and how we can solve them,” Chairman Gary Deaton said.

He laid out for the commissioners exactly where each school falls in comparison to the rest in Tennessee. He also shared his ideas on how to make sure students are where they need to be academically.

“We have to do a better job of catching it early. And we have to heavily focus on literacy-based instruction,” Jones said.

Dr. Jones also went over how much money this plan is expected to cost the county.

“It’s very thought out, very detailed,” Larry Lowrance, a county commissioner, said. “There’s a lot of questions. A lot of questions that need to be answered as to exactly the amount of money required.”

Once Superintendent Jones was done with his presentation, the commissioners got to ask their questions. The commissioners asked about safety in schools, the curriculum being used and what happens if the schools aren’t able to perform better against other schools.

Jones said he wanted to make one thing clear.

“I love the state of Tennessee, but they can’t come into Jackson, Tennessee, and tell me what needs to be happening in my school system. We know what we need to be doing. We appreciate their help, but I’d much rather us do it without their help,” Jones said.