Lexington sells blue lights to benefit ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — What may look like an average blue light bulb represents a little more in the city of Lexington. They are part of a campaign that will help needy children in the community this holiday season.

“For $5 they can buy a blue light bulb,” Capt. Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department said. “They can put that light bulb on their front porch, show their support for law enforcement, and all of the proceeds for that $5 goes to support our ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.”

The police department says this is their third year hosting “Shop with a Cop.” Capt. Middleton says not only can you get your blue light at the police department 24 hours a day but also at many businesses around town.

“We never realized when we started this that it would be something as significant that the community would really embrace as they have,” Capt. Middleton said. “But they have, and it’s awesome when we can all come together like that around a common goal.”

The Lexington Police Department says a number of businesses in the community such as Family Pharmacy have become partners in the fundraiser, distributing blue lights of their own.

Scott Parker Barbecue in Lexington is another place you can participate in the fundraiser.

“When one business does it, I think it shows other businesses that if we all pull together and we all try to help, that it does make a difference,” said Terri Martin, an employee at Scott Parker Barbecue.

Martin says it’s also good for children to know law enforcement is always there to help.

“I think that it’s wonderful,” Martin said. “It just touches my heart.”

The Lexington and Henderson County “Shop with a Cop” event will take place Dec. 16. Capt. Middleton says they were able to take 60 kids shopping last year and would like to help even more this season.