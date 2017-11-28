Local resident honored during “Second Wind Dreams” event

JACKSON, Tenn.- A local senior community living center is honoring its residents letting them display some of their special skills.

Elmcroft of Jackson honored their resident and Jackson native Bill Arnold through an event called “Second Wind Dreams”,

letting him cook and show off his world famous BBQ.

Arnold is the creative mind behind “Blues Hog BBQ Sauce” that can be found in most local and national grocery food stories.

He is also responsible for helping start the famous “Memphis in May” BBQ cook offs and has won many state and national cooking events.

” Cooked up some great BBQ, had a good line of people out there, you know, enjoying the day, the weather and it was just a blessing for all of us,” said Arnold.

Arnold says he has lived a blessed life and celebrates a birthday this Thursday.