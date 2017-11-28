Man charged with felony murder of Jackson toddler

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of neglect of a 4-year-old boy in February 2016 is now facing murder charges in the child’s death.

Darwin Reid was indicted Monday on charges of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler, Zion Croom, nearly two years after the baby died as a result of severe head injuries.

Court documents show the child was left in Reid’s care in February 2016. Court documents say Reid called Zion’s mother and said her son was unresponsive.

The boy died six days later, on March 3, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. According to court documents, doctors determined Zion Croom had suffered a severe head injury.

Reid has been in custody since his arrest in 2016. He was originally charged with aggravated child neglect.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Dec. 4, in Madison County Circuit Court before Judge Don Allen.