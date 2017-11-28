Mugshots : Madison County : 11/27/17 – 11/28/17

1/11 David Spencer Violation of community corrections

2/11 Anthony Reid Unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/11 Darrell Moore Shoplifting

4/11 Dorteiz Genesy Aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call



5/11 Joshua James Child abuse or neglect, simple domestic assault

6/11 Joshua Pewitte Violation of probation

7/11 Kaleb Turner Violation of probation

8/11 Michael Cormier Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed



9/11 Rufus Irvin Public intoxication

10/11 Terry Day Sex offender registry violations

11/11 Tiana Goss Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.