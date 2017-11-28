Prosecutors upgrade charge against Gibson Co. man accused of shooting wife

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting his wife six times appeared before a judge Tuesday in Trenton.

Bobby Cliff Jr., 34, was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder. On Tuesday, prosecutors upgraded his charge to attempted first-degree murder.

His bond was also increased from $100,000 to $150,000.

Cliff was appointed a public defender. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2.

Cliff is accused of shooting his wife Nov. 25 in the driveway of their home near Trenton.

His wife, Shena Johnson-Cliff, 31, remains in critical condition.