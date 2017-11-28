Scattered Showers on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday

On average, November 28th has a high of 56°F but today, we’re over 10°F above that! A large ridge of high pressure is keeping the winds from the south over West Tennessee and it’s leading to unseasonably warm weather for the end of the month. Our pattern will allow this to continue for one more day but some changes are ahead with a cold front forecast to move through the area in the next 48 hours.

After another pleasant late-November day, temperatures will cool down to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with clear skies and light winds. More of the same sunshine we had today will return tomorrow but a chance for rain is forecast for Thursday.

Warm temperatures will remain possible ahead of the oncoming front for Wednesday afternoon but scattered showers will begin late Wednesday night and stick around through Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at how cold the weather will be that follows and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

