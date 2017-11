Street department announces road closures for Jackson Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Street Department and Tennessee Department of Transportation want to alert residents that all lanes in downtown Jackson will be closed starting at the Civic Center parking lot from 5:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, for the city of Jackson’s annual Christmas parade.

The parade starts at around 6:30 p.m. If it rains on Monday, then the parade will be Tuesday, Dec. 5.