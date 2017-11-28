Woman indicted in shooting death at Jackson law office

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted on multiple charges related to the death of Betsy Raines at the downtown Jackson law office where she worked.

Shurnue Bratton was indicted this week on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bratton is accused of shooting Raines in April. Bratton had recently been terminated from her position at Casey, Simmons and Bryant law office, where the shooting occurred.

Police say Bratton later admitted to shooting Raines and taking her property.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday before Judge Kyle Atkins.