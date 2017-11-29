45 Bypass at I-40 to close overnight Friday; Saturday night through Monday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 45 Bypass at I-40 in Jackson will be closed overnight Friday and again Saturday night through Monday morning for construction, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, through 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the U.S. 45 Bypass will be closed at Interstate 40, according to a release from TDOT. The lanes will be closed again starting at 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be posted for through and local bypass traffic, according to the release. I-40 traffic will run up and over temporary ramps during the closure times.