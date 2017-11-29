BREAKING: Bethel head football coach relieved of duties

McKENZIE, Tenn. — The head football coach for Bethel University has been relieved of his duties, according to a release from the school.

Head football coach Chris Elliott has been relieved of his duties, according to a release from Director of Sports Information Dave McCulley.

The release did not provide a reason for the decision.

“We wish Coach Elliott the very best,” Bethel University Director of Athletics Dale Kelley said in the release. “We also thank him for his services and commitment to our program and the positive impact he has made on our student athletes at Bethel University.”

