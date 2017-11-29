Eva Pruitt Langford

Eva Pr uitt Langford, age 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at her Regency Retirement residence.

She was born on May 31, 1937 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Herman and Hattie Burrough Pruitt. She was married to Ben F. Langford, II for thirty-five years before his death in 2008. Eva retired in 2009 from the State of Tennessee as a Social Worker after a twenty-one-year career with her office located within Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Jackson, TN.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Langford Rainey and husband Brad of Medina, TN; and her sons, Thomas Ed Griffith, Jr. and wife Betty of Lacey, WA and Robin R. Griffith and wife Peggy of Jackson, TN; her sisters, Marie Forbes, Shirley Peek and husband Albert, Mary Margaret Shaffer and Pat Henson and husband Larry; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Gills and a son, Joseph Andrew Langford.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 2, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Father David Graham and Dr. Mary Beth Bernheisel officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Thomas E. Griffith, Jr., Robin R. Griffith, Brad Rainey, Glenn Bentley, Chad Patrick and Darren Lykes.

Memorials are requested to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Regency Retirement Village and their caregivers, nurses and staff, West Tennessee Hospice and the many friends that have supported the family during this time.

