Girls and mothers enjoy “Twinkle Ball”

McKENZIE, Tenn.-‘Twas the night to have a ball at Bethel University.

The 6th Annual “Twinkle Ball” was held Wednesday night in the gym at Bethel’s McKenzie campus. It is a gala that gives young girls and their mothers or mother figures the chance to dress up and celebrate the magic of the holiday season in what they call “the girliest ways imaginable.”

“This is one of my favorite things that we do. As a university, I love to see the joy on our young women’s faces and our mothers faces,” said Myra Carlock, director of University Events at Bethel.

The “Twinkle Ball” featured 12 different stations of fun activities for little girls and mother projects, many of which later become a Christmas keepsakes.