Increasing Clouds And Eventually Showers

Weather Update:

A warm Afternoon underway across West Tennessee. We’ll see clouds increasing over the next several hours, but I think we’ll stay dry until the overnight hours. Which even at that point showers will have plenty of space between them. Latest model projections only spit out .05 to .1″ of rain. This will not be a big rain maker at all unfortunately. Beyond today We’ll cool temps just a bit to about average through the weekend. Looks like a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and Sunday, otherwise weather will be quiet until the middle of next week, when we expect things to become a bit more unsettled. Have a great day . Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will have the next check of the full forecast coming up at 5:00 PM.

