Jackson’s Children & Teen Theatre presents ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve all heard about beauty pageants, but what about “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”?

That’s the name of a local play being presented by Jackson’s Children and Teen Theatre.

Performances started Tuesday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The play’s director says it’s great seeing young performers break out of their shells.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing the growth of these young people as they come and participate,” director Pat Alford said.

Ticket information is available at The Ned. You can get more information by calling 731-425-8397.