Lexington woman accused of making terroristic threat

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Lexington woman is in custody after court documents say she left a threatening voicemail at the city mayor’s office.

Vicki Maddox, 43, is charged with commission of an act of terror after she allegedly left a voicemail Monday on Mayor Jeff Griggs’ office phone.

Court documents say Maddox identified herself in the phone call, which threatened the Lexington government and Lexington Police Department.

She is currently in custody at the Henderson County Jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.