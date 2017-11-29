Liberty off to a hot start under first year head coach David Boyle

JACKSON, Tenn. — After taking down South Side Tuesday night, the Liberty Tech Crusaders moved to 7-0 this season under first-year head coach David Boyle. The Crusaders have a history of being a dominant basketball team that’s going to put up a fight every night, something these senior leaders have adapted over the course of their careers, which is why this hot start came as no surprise to coach Boyle.

“I contribute most of that, to my six seniors that know how to play and know how to win,” Boyle said. “The kids just play hard everyday and go out and do what we do.”

This Friday the Crusaders will have another Jackson showdown against the North Side Indians.