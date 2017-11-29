Madison Co. Fire Department offers holiday fire safety tips

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With many decorating for the holidays, the Madison County Fire Department would like to remind you to be extra cautious with your Christmas trees.

According to the fire department, one of every four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems.

Having a heat source too close to your tree is another culprit. They say although Christmas tree fires are uncommon, they are more likely to be serious when they occur.

While candles may be pretty to look at, fire officials say they start two out of five home decoration fires.

Candle safety tips include blowing out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed, keeping candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn, using candle holders that won’t easily tip over, and always putting candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve.