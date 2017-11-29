Memorial announced for victims of Tennessee wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A year after deadly wildfires broke out in Tennessee, members of the community have come together to remember the 14 people whose lives were lost.

Nicole Ogle, chairwoman of a memorial committee, announced a permanent memorial for the people who died and a tribute for the first responders.

Ogle told a crowd gathered Tuesday evening the memorial will include a walking bridge with a reflective path and will be dedicated on wooded acreage in north Gatlinburg.

The program Tuesday was shown on WBIR-TV’s Facebook page. The fire last year contributed to up to $2 billion of damage around the Gatlinburg tourism region.