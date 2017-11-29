Mugshots : Madison County : 11/28/17 – 11/29/17

1/17 Imelda Dimas Violation of probation

2/17 Ace Clark Failure to appear

3/17 Adrian Powell Violation of order of protection

4/17 Jeffery Taylor Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation, failure to appear



5/17 Brandon McLemore Failure to appear

6/17 Ciara Tanner Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

7/17 Creston Robertson Failure to appear

8/17 Demarcus Walker Violation of probation



9/17 Derrick Hill Failure to appear

10/17 Dextreon Beard False imprisonment, aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault

11/17 Duntreno Taylor Shoplifting

12/17 James Gray Failure to comply, failure to appear



13/17 Jermaine Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/17 Kristina Trice Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Rakeem Coleman Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Shannon Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Spencer Lester Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/29/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.