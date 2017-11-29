Mugshots : Madison County : 11/28/17 – 11/29/17 November 29, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Imelda Dimas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Ace Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Adrian Powell Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Jeffery Taylor Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brandon McLemore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Ciara Tanner Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Creston Robertson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Demarcus Walker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Derrick Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Dextreon Beard False imprisonment, aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Duntreno Taylor Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17James Gray Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Jermaine Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Kristina Trice Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Rakeem Coleman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Shannon Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Spencer Lester Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/29/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore