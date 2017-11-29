November Jefferson Award honoree: Christie Pennington

JACKSON, Tenn.–Every month, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will honor a community member with the Jefferson Award.

The national Jefferson Award’s Foundation in partnership with Leader’s Credit Union honors local people who impact others in a positive way. Honorees can range from elementary school students to senior citizens. We asked members of the community to nominate everyday heroes who strive to make the world a better place.

This November, we are honoring Christie Pennington. She used to work at an attorney’s office for 12 years until she says God led her down a new path. Now, Pennington spends her weekdays teaching 7th grade math at Chester County Junior High School in Henderson.

“God kind of laid it on my heart to move to teaching,” said Pennington.

“She is a very good teacher and she teaches very well,” said 7th grade Chester County Junior High student, Emma Grace Miller.

It was inside the classroom when Pennington got the idea to start something bigger to help her students.

“Helping the kids and I think really seeing the needs the kids and the community has and I think that’s what led me to start the soup kitchen. Seeing how some come to school hungry,” said Pennington.

Pennington started the Henderson Community Soup Kitchen back in May to serve students, families and first responders in need.

“And they come in and they get so excited just for a meal or they get excited for a toothbrush. People that don’t feel loved in the community really start to open up. They can show their love back to us,” said Pennington.

Her love for others is why many West Tennesseans nominated Christie for November’s Jefferson Award, an award that represents the best of public service.

“I think she deserves it because she works really hard,” said Miller.

Christie plans to keep serving the community in years to come.

“Which it has been a true blessing since,” said Pennington.