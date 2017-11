Police presence in east Jackson as officers converge on home

JACKSON, Tenn.-A major police presence in east Jackson, Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., unmarked police cars lined Muse Street as undercover officers of the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT converged on a home on the 200 block of Muse.

No details have be released at this time.

Stay with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest, as this story develops.