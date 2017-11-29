Scattered Showers Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday

It’s been another pleasant day across West Tennessee with temperatures back in the 70s for the first time since Saturday, November 18th! On the Storm Tracker 7 MAX radar however, I’ve been tracking showers this evening and the will be a chance for more of the wet weather tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will be possible overnight and early Thursday though the chance for rain is still slight. Even if you do encounter any rain tonight or tomorrow, it’s likely going to be light and brief. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the start of the day on Thursday.

Right now, our weekend forecast features dry conditions and a couple of mild afternoons. There’s a chance for rain during the Christmas parade set for Monday, December 4th and we’ll be watching it carefully in the days to come. A rain date is set for Tuesday, which also has potential for wet weather so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with storm team weather online for more updates.

