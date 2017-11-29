South Fulton in danger of losing ambulance service, seeking funds

SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — The city of South Fulton is in jeopardy of losing their ambulance service. They are calling it a desperate situation and are asking for help.

“Say that Union City ambulances is called down to Obion, and then all of sudden we need an ambulance and they’re out, we ain’t got nobody,” said South Fulton City Mayor David Lamb.

Their EMS service has currently been run through Tennova Regional Healthcare for the past five years, but Mayor Lamb said the company notified the city about three months ago that they’re pulling the service December 16th at midnight, due to their expertise being a health service and not an ambulance service.

From there, the city said they’re on their own.

“We have got to have our citizens step up to the plate and help us cause we’ve gotta have an ambulance service,” said Mayor Lamb.

The Twin City Ambulance Service Board is now trying to come up with funds needed to contact a private EMS service, but board member Pete Algee said they’re short for money due to their budget, which is projected at 1.3 million dollars.

“They’re not willing to reconsider the ambulance service, we’ve had meetings with them and they said this is it,” said Algee.

One way they’re attempting to raise money is through adding a $10 optional fee to the 2,500 plus residents water bill. If the city can’t have their own service EMS will have to travel from Kentucky, Obion County, and Union City.

Mayor Lamb said they’ve been in contact with one private service to potentially work in the area. He said he wants the city to know they’re will be service come December 16th.

We reached out to Tennova Regional Heathcare for a comment, they have yet to respond.