Tennessee State Veterans Home invites all to ‘adopt a veteran’ for Christmas

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An angel tree can be found in the lobby of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

Residents have written their Christmas wishes on cards and hung them on the decorated tree in the lobby. Organizers encourage generous West Tennesseans to adopt a veteran this holiday season and make their wish come true.

“There are just really nice gifts that maybe some residents have never gotten anything that nice,” said Carol Holt, activities director with the Tennessee State Veterans Home. “A lot of them are not really wealthy, so it’s a great thing, and their faces light up just like children on Christmas. They love it. It’s great!”

Holt says most of the items residents wish for are as simple as soap, snacks and sweat suits. She says she would like to receive items by their Christmas party on Dec. 13, but they will accept gifts anytime thereafter.

Tennessee State Veterans Home is located at 2865 East Main Street in Humboldt.