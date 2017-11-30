Weather Update 7:35 AM CST:

It’s been a rather mild morning to start the day. Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 50s most of the morning thanks to a southerly flow ahead of the next cold front. Winds will shift out of the NNW after the front passes later this afternoon, along with a chilly breeze at 5-10 mph. That will probably drop temps through the late afternoon. Tonight we’ll have a gradual clearing from northwest to southeast. Despite the frontal passage, temperatures won’t really cool by that much for day time highs, in fact we’ll still make it to 58 on Friday. We’ll make it back to 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A much stronger front takes aim Monday and Tuesday though. Scattered Showers, and perhaps a few storms will be possible especially on Monday. Much cold er air will filter in by mid week dropping temps well below normal late next week… I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

