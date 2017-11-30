45 Bypass at I-40 in Jackson to shut down this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the U.S. 45 Bypass at Interstate 40 in Jackson will shut down this weekend.

“Bridge demolition will begin Friday night,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the 45 Bypass north and south will be closed at I-40 starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 9:30 a.m. Saturday and then again starting at 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

“You will not be able to go past Carriage House Drive if you’re going north, and you will not be able to go past Vann Drive if you’re traveling south,” Lawrence said.

TDOT said I-40 traffic will run up and over the temporary ramps while the 45 Bypass is closed. TDOT said detours for the 45 Bypass traffic will be posted.

“If you’re traveling southbound, traffic will be detoured at 45, which is Highland Avenue,” TDOT Operations District Manager Cody Roberts said. “If you’re heading northbound, traffic will be detoured at Parkway, which is U.S. 412.”

Roberts said the detour is about nine miles. “Our advice is just for people to take their time and please be careful,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the $67 million project should be complete in the summer of 2021.

TDOT said if crews do not wrap up work this weekend, they will finish the following weekend.