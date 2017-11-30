Frosty for the First Few Mornings of December

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday

After a little rain and a mild afternoon with cloudy skies, we’re heading for a frosty start to the first day of December! A cold front that brought a few showers through the area in the morning is being chased by high pressure, so clear skies are coming back soon!

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually clear out overnight with light winds from the north allowing the temperatures to fall to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise. You might need a little extra time to get some frost off the windshield so keep that in mind as you’re getting ready to head out the door tomorrow.

No rain in the forecast for Friday! We’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll be back in the 40s shortly after sunset so keep the coat handy while doing any holiday shopping you have to do tomorrow night. The next feature will be a strong cold front coming in next week that will drop temperatures quickly and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area starting on Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Christmas Parade forecast and keep up with storm team weather online for more updates.

