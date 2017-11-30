Humboldt celebrates “Christmas on Main Street”

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Santa Claus made his way to Humboldt tonight!

Santa Claus, along with families and friends joined in on the fun for Christmas on Main Street.

It started at 6 p.m. at the downtown Mini Park as families watched the Christmas tree light up and even wrote letters to Santa Claus.

Attendees enjoyed hot chocolate, popcorn and magic reindeer food.

“This is just a wonderful event for our city and our local area for people to come and enjoy our beautiful town of Humboldt,” said Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes.

The event was hosted by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and the City of Humboldt.