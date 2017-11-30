Jacksonians celebrate “Art in the Village”

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jacksonians brought out their artistic side through chocolate tasting and art.

It’s all for an event called “Art in the Village”. They celebrated eight years in Casey Jones Village Thursday night.

Their gallery represents 30 regional artists who work in various medias. The village displayed pottery, wood turned pieces, jewelry, purses, photographs and paintings. Artists shared their experiences and say their mission is to share their love of Christ through art.

“Some people have never been here so it was really nice to see people to come in and say ‘wow we haven’t sees this kind of art in our town,'” said Laurie Brock, founder of Art in the Village.

The event concluded at 9 p.m., Thursday.