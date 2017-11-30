Lane College alumna sworn in as new Davidson Co. Criminal Court Judge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A graduate of Lane College and current presiding judge in Davidson County was sworn in Thursday as a new criminal court judge.

Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton was sworn in as the Davidson County Criminal Court Judge.

She previously served as General Sessions Judge in Davidson County.

Judge Dalton says it’s very special to come back to Lane where she studied and could share with current students.

“‘I can do that too.’ I’m just a young kid from Nashville who wanted to be a lawyer, became a lawyer, now I am a judge. And I’m excited to share that with students and hope students can see this and will be inspired by what they see,” Judge Dalton said.

Leaders with Lane College say Dalton approached them about being sworn in on campus and say they were glad to welcome her for the ceremony.