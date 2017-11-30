Lane College hosts Tennessee Supreme Court as part of educational program

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Supreme Court moved their bench to Lane College.

“This is history,” Darlette Samuels with Lane College said. “It’s historical for Lane College, and it’s just breathtaking to know that we have the five justices on our campus.”

It’s part of the SCALES program — Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students.

Lane is the first historically black college or university to be chosen to host the program.

“It was interesting. I enjoyed hearing the arguments,” Allison Schiebout, a student from Augustine School, said.

Both high school and college students got the chance to sit in on the case.

“It was interesting. I know that a lot of things we learned in class were actually applied today that I got to see,” Cortez Chandler, a student from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High, said.

“It was amazing. I want to see what they rule,” Josiah McGill, a student from North Side High School, said.

Once the court hearing was done, students and teachers got their chance to ask questions.

“There’s so much respect between the attorneys and the justices, even though there are harsh words being thrown at each other,” Victoria Green, a student from Augustine School, said.