Jackson’s liquor zoning laws discussed, possible changes to some regulations

JACKSON, Tenn.–Several Jackson City Council members met at City Hall, Thursday to discuss liquor zoning districts.

They say liquor store location regulations have been a topic of discussion for quite some time.

The zoning districts are very similar to what was established back in 1972.

Officials said with the changing times and liquor sale laws, they are open to discuss making changes.

Representatives told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News this could include an open market or dividing zones based on population.

The issue will be discussed further at a meeting on Thursday, February 1.