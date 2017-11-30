Man charged in east Jackson home invasion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man accused of forcing his way into an east Jackson home in October appeared in court Thursday.

Kiara Beard, 28, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property in the Oct. 13 break-in on Roosevelt Parkway.

Court documents say the resident victim told police he opened the front door of his home and two men pushed past him and into the home. One of the men assaulted the resident while inside the home, court documents say.

One of the suspects, identified as a man wearing a gray hoodie, took the resident’s wallet from his bedroom, according to court documents.

Beard was developed as a suspect in the investigation, and the victim was able to identify Beard from a photo lineup.

Beard is currently in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.