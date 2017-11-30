Man sentenced to 9 years on counts of assaulting JPD officer, felon in possession of gun

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man police say put a Jackson police officer in a choke hold and had a stolen gun after running from a traffic stop has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Jeremy Seville Hall was sentenced Nov. 27 to serve nine years in prison and three years of supervised release to begin after his incarceration, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His sentence included a sentencing enhancement for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the offense, according to the release. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the sentence Thursday.

According to information presented in court, Hall was a backseat passenger during a Dec. 26, 2016, traffic stop in Jackson. The officer found that Hall had active warrants for his arrest.

Hall reportedly ran away from the scene while wearing a backpack.

When the officer tried to take Hall into custody, Hall reportedly assaulted the officer and put him in a choke hold or headlock. Hall then continued to flee and tried to empty the backpack, according to the release.

When more officers arrived, they were able to take Hall into custody. They reportedly found a Glock .40 caliber pistol at his feet and two .40 caliber rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

The gun had been reported stolen Feb. 28, 2016, in Brownsville.

“By collaborating with our law enforcement partners we will continue to use every available resource to ensure the safety of our citizens,” U.S. Attorney Dunavant said in the release. “If you choose to illegally possess firearms anywhere within the 22-counties of the Western District of Tennessee, you will be met with aggressive and unrelenting federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This is our mission. Gun Crime is Max Time.”