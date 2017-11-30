Mugshots : Madison County : 11/29/17 – 11/30/17 November 30, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Dontavious Collins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tiffany Curtiss Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Reginald Sanders Criminal exposure to HIV Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Brandi Prude Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Charles Voegeli Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Damon Goodman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Franky Simpson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Jaleel Swain Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Javorris Long Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Joe Person DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Kendarius Hill Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Kiara Beard Aggravated burglary, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Korlan Dunlap Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Matthew Buford Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Montez Fonzer Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Stephen Earl Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Tameral Jones Fondren Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Tiffany Walters Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Timothy Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21William Bradley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21William Tinker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore