Mugshots : Madison County : 11/29/17 – 11/30/17

1/21 Dontavious Collins Failure to appear

2/21 Tiffany Curtiss Violation of community corrections

3/21 Reginald Sanders Criminal exposure to HIV

4/21 Brandi Prude Simple domestic assault



5/21 Charles Voegeli Aggravated domestic assault

6/21 Damon Goodman Violation of probation

7/21 Franky Simpson Aggravated domestic assault

8/21 Jaleel Swain Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment



9/21 Javorris Long Violation of probation

10/21 Joe Person DUI

11/21 Kendarius Hill Aggravated robbery

12/21 Kiara Beard Aggravated burglary, theft under $500



13/21 Korlan Dunlap Violation of community corrections

14/21 Matthew Buford Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

15/21 Montez Fonzer Aggravated burglary

16/21 Stephen Earl Failure to appear



17/21 Tameral Jones Fondren Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/21 Tiffany Walters Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

19/21 Timothy Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/21 William Bradley Violation of probation



21/21 William Tinker Violation of probation











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.