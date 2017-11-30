Paris man accused of shooting and killing step-grandfather

PARIS, Tenn.- Paris Police arrested a young man early Thursday morning after investigators say he admitted to shooting and killing his step-grandfather Thursday.

Paris Police rushed to the 1,100 block of Dunlap Street around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday. Investigators say 20-year-old Jeremy Anderson told them he shot and killed his step-grandfather. Paris Police say the victim, Marlin Wallace, 50, was found dead, lying on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Anderson is charged with first degree murder and is currently being held at Henry County Jail without bond. Paris Police told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News after an interview with Anderson that previous complaints were made.