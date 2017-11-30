Sheriff says child brings drugs to Bolivar Elementary School; relative charged

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — It was an unusual start to class at Bolivar Elementary School after a child discovered a jar filled with drugs in his backpack.

“Imagine how he felt when he unzipped the backpack that morning,” Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said.

Sheriff Doolen says they got the call Monday of a drug situation at the elementary school.

“He entered the school and found a student had turned in a quart jar full of marijuana to the teacher,” Doolen said.

Officials say the student found 26 grams of marijuana in his backpack and told the teacher.

“He advised the teacher it was in his backpack and he didn’t know it was there,” Doolen said.

The child told officials the drugs belonged to a family member and later said he had to sit inside the home while the drug deals were made.

“At that age you’re not looking for a child to bring drugs to school,” Doolen said.

Officials say they searched the child’s home and found even more drugs.

“Approximately one pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the residence and Mr. Junell Miller was placed into custody,” Doolen said.

We’re told the 32-year-old is no stranger to the law and is currently on probation. He now faces charges of drug possession and paraphernalia, criminal activity in a drug-free school zone and child neglect and endangerment.

“I applaud the child because he knew something was wrong, and I applaud him for turning it in to the teacher,” Doolen said.

Hardeman County School Superintendent Warner Ross says the relationship between resource officers and students is important.

“We utilize our school resource officers and work with the sheriff’s department to make sure all of our students are safe,” Ross said.

Sheriff Doolen has a message to parents in the community.

“Take care of your kids. I feel they are so special,” Doolen said.

Miller remains behind bars. His first court date is set for Dec. 12.