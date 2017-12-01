Bethel University holds annual Christmas celebration

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local college will hold their annual Christmas celebration.

“Christmas with Renaissance” at Bethel University kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

A general admission ticket is $10, in the Dickey Fine Arts Building

Bethel University’s program director says the annual celebration takes audiences on an awe-inspiring journey, while showcasing all aspects of the Renaissance Performing Arts program.

He also says it is a great opportunity for their students.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to have the chance to get on stage and to perform, and to minister to thousands of people,” Matthew Holt, Executive Director of Renaissance program, said.

Performances continue tomorrow on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be in the Dickey Fine Arts building on campus at Bethel University.