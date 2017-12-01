Billy Wayne Weaver

Billy Wayne Weaver passed on to be with our Lord on November 29, 2017. Bill was born on June 22, 1937 to the late Emma and Dewey Weaver of Jackson, TN. He attended Northside High School where he was named an All State athlete his senior year in basketball, baseball and football. Bill went on to play college football at Memphis State University. He was a serious contender to play for the St. Louis Cardinals until an injury ended his prospects. But sports continued to be an important part of his life. He took great pleasure in coaching and officiating basketball, football and baseball as well as an ardent fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Billy Wayne spent many years in Reston, VA where he worked for Brick Institute of America. Afterwards, he returned to Jackson to teach and eventually to Memphis to be closer to his family.

Survivors include his fiancée, Iris Presser of Memphis who was at his side until his death. His sons Jeff and Stan of Memphis, and Scott of Atlanta; his daughters-in-law, Eileen, Vicki, and Emily; his grandchildren, Austin Weaver, Ashley Ray, Mollie Weaver, Sydney Weaver, and Nicole Edelman; and his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Lasley. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward and sister Naomi Haley.

Visitation will be held at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home, 2812 North Highland in Jackson from 12-2pm with services following at 2pm. Graveside services will immediately follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to be made to the Memphis Athletic Ministries or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555