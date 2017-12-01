Paris community reacts to deadly shooting

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris community is reacting after police say a young man admits to shooting and killing his own step-grandfather.

“I couldn’t imagine what happened, but I knew it was a tragedy,” said Janice Stanley, who lives in the area.

Neighbors say that the tragedy is a shock to the community.

“It’s sad that this has happened,” said Joe Phillips, who also lives in the area.

Phillips saw the argument between his neighbors, Jeremy Anderson and his step-grandfather late Wednesday night.

“I believe he snapped,” Phillips said. “I don’t know if that’s the right word, but I believe he snapped.”

Paris police arrested Anderson around midnight Thursday, after he admitted to shooting and killing his step-grandfather, 50-year-old Marlin Wallace.

“It’s unfortunate when you have family members that get to this point. It’s a sad situation,” said Sgt. Jeramye Whitaker with the Paris police. “When we got there, the victim was laying on the kitchen floor and he had multiple gunshot wounds.”

Neighbors say the argument started out on the porch, but it didn’t get violent until the two went back inside.

“All the violence happened in the house, there was no gun outside,” Phillips said.

Phillips and Stanley say Wallace was known for taking care of his neighbors.

“I know he was kind and good-hearted, and a real sweet man,” said Stanley. “He would carry my stuff up my steps.”

They both agree knowing your neighbors business may help save a life.

“I was right outside. I didn’t want to intervene,” Phillips said. “But the Lord knows I wish I did.”

Anderson is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

His next court date is Jan. 4.