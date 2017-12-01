Families celebrate Christmas on Main in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Live music, lights, and holiday fun lit up downtown Savannah Friday night. It was all for the 2017 Christmas on Main.

The streets are lined with starry white lights to get into the spirit of the season. Mayor Bob Shutt turned on the majestic Christmas tree at the downtown gazebo. Families enjoyed Christmas carolers, ice skating, and holiday character appearances!

“This is a year round project. It really is! We have a great board, a lot of people, it’s all volunteer time and effort that puts this on every year,” Ty Jones, board member.

You can enjoy the festivities and lights December 1 weekend, December 8 weekend and December 15 weekend.