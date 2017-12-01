Find ways around the 45 Bypass when it shuts down

JACKSON, Tenn. — As one of the busiest streets in the Hub City prepares to shut down, we are showing you other ways you can get around.

US-45 bypass is shutting down this weekend.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation the north and south lanes of the bypass will close starting Friday night at 10 p.m. and will be closed until 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

It will close again at 10 p.m. Saturday night and will remain closed until Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is preparing detours for drivers.

If you’re traveling southbound traffic will be detoured at 45 and you will take Highland Avenue.

Traveling northbound? Traffic will be detoured at Parkway which is U.S. 412.

You can also take Oil Well Road from the Bypass to North Highland Avenue.

Vann Drive will also take you to Highway 412 and North Highland Avenue.

They warn you, you will not be able to go past Carriage House Drive if you’re going north and you will not be able to go past Vann Drive if you’re traveling south.

Officials say the detour is about nine miles long and they have already put up signs to make sure drivers are aware.

The project is estimated to cost $67 million and should be completed in the summer of 2021