Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. teams with local business to spread holiday cheer

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.-The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is pairing with a local businesses to bring holiday cheer.

Cash Express is collecting donations for “Fill a Police Cruiser,” a toy and coat drive benefiting those in the community who may need a little help this holiday season.

Employees said it is a way to give back to the community each year.

“There’s so many out there this time of year that are in need, and we are here to give back to the community,” said Crystal Frazee, manager of Cash Express.

Toys, coats and non-perishable food items will be collected up until next week and donated to organizations such as the Salvation Army.

Employees said this is the 13th year the company has participated in the drive.