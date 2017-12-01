Jackson police seek to identify rape suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are seeking assistance in identifying a rape suspect.

According to the Jackson Police Department investigators are seeking to identify a suspect who has raped two women in their homes in the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators have developed a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is a black male around 20-years-old and is approximately 5’6 with a slim build. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this suspect or these incidents should call the Jackson Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 731-425-8400 or call Crime Stoppers at 731-425-8477.