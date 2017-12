Large Jackson Police presence in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At 1 p.m. Friday, a large police presence was at the end of Old Humboldt Road and Moize Cut Off Road.

Jackson Police set up a command scene outside Northside Assembly of God Church, 27 Oil Well Road.

WBBJ 7 reporters on scene say SWAT trucks and unmarked police cars line the streets. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is waiting for details from Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser as this story develops.